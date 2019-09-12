Belton community remembers September 11, 2001

by Belton Journal / 0 Comments / 71 View / September 12, 2019

By CASSSIDY PATE

Belton Journal

Events were held around the community on Wednesday morning, including walks from Belton ISD’s elementary schools, honoring the lives lost, those affected by and the brave men and women who responded to the tragic event on Sept. 11, 2001 – 18 years ago.

Miller Heights Elementary School held a Remembrance Walk and hosted Staff Sgt. William Crane who shared with the students and faculty of the school. Crane compared the events of 9/11 to Marvel’s the Avengers movies, with Osama Bin Laden being Thanos and the first responders as the heroes.

“Bin Laden, the Thanos of our story, has attacked New York, Washington and PA…not yet realizing our mightiest heroes have been called into action,” Crane said. “Although the names are different from Captain America, Black Panther, or even Captain Marvel, we have police, fire and EMTs, or emergency services; they quickly suit up and provide immediate help to everyone near the World Trade Center.”

Also praising the United States Marine Corps, the United States Army, the United States Navy and Air Force, Crane highlighted the bravery of those who have and are still fighting for our country.

“This battle continues today in faraway places like Iraq, Afghanistan and many other places throughout the world, and we as a country will always know that evil exists, and we will try our best to stop it,” Crane said.

Likewise, Crane called on the students and faculty in front of him to take action when evil is near, or they are the heroes of today.

“On these days of remembrance and the holidays that we take that honor our country, take pride in knowing that you are all part of an amazing story,” Crane said. “So always do your best, always look out for the people around you, love your family, your god, your community, your country and the great state of Texas,” Crane said.

In addition to this ceremony, many of Belton ISD’s elementary schools held parades and walks to commemorate the lives lost and those who were affected by the tragic event 18 years ago.

Charter Oak Elementary hosted a Freedom Walk, and High Point Elementary School presented a Remembrance Walk. Leon Heights Elementary School wore red, white and blue, while the school’s kindergarten, second and fourth graders made cards/posters for First Responders; first, third and fifth graders made cards/posters for Military Adopters, and soldiers worked at the school’s book fair and were presented with cards.

Southwest Elementary partook in a Freedom Parade, and Sparta Elementary hosted their fourth annual Patriot Parade with students honoring first responders and a school assembly.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor hosted retired NYFD Lieutenant and survivor of the World Trade Center collapse, Joe Torrillo for their annual memorial. September 11 is a day he, along with the entire country and most of the world, will never forget. Torrillo shared his experience during his visit Wednesday, describing his struggles, both physically and mentally.

