Belton continues to dominate as the place to live

February 10, 2017

By David Tuma

Publisher

As Belton continues to dominate the area as the place to live, interesting and elegant homes are being constructed. Mystic River subdivision is a top end subdivision running along the Leon River in the north park of the community. Two homes of these homes for sale were shown by Terri Covington.

During the recent tour, a 4,400 sq ft home was shown. Brandon Whatley Homes had two homes featured in the magazine and both were spectacular. One of the homes we toured was built by this company. The other home displayed was built by David Foust Custom Homes.

“I think it is interesting the style of homes being built. It is crazy some of the things builders are coming up with. Clean lines, beautiful open kitchens with a lot of unique features in the custom homes being built,” said Terri Covington, owner of Covington Real Estate.

One of the homes up for sale in Mystic River had a commercial style kitchen sink that was huge. The gas burner stove top was unique. It was more commercial size with an elegant look. The double door fridge was twice the size of a normal fridge.

Both breakfast areas were wide open with a lot of room. Wooden pillars dominated the front of the home. Benches for the kitchen area were custom made. The backyard had a grill built in on the back patio included was an outdoor fireplace.

On both homes toured, there were sliding barn like doors that were enormous leading into closets and some of the front rooms. The bathrooms were impressive, one of which had the tub centered.

In one home there was a study area with a sliding ladder where books could be stored. The front door to this home looked to be four by ten feet tall. The wood work of both homes was simply outstanding. Unique lighting could be found throughout both homes.

The doors to both homes were taller than normal. One had an exercise room connecting to the master bedroom. One of the fans was airplane wings. There was a lot of custom metal work in the homes built by Brandon Whatley Homes. Some of the metal work was I-beams used in building large buildings. The work was unique.

Some of the granite was leather-granite that is a must see for a homebuyer. One of the master bedrooms back wall was solid wood. “I deal with a lot of military families. If they visit here they stay. Same with the students attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Belton is just first class. We have so much for a community of 20,000. It is easy to sell our community. Some might not know this is here in Belton. These homes are entertainment friendly. There are also a great variety of people moving in,” said Covington.

