Belton couple delivers baby in midst of brutal storm

By David Tuma, Publisher of The Belton Journal

It was a week that will be remembered for a long time in Texas. One of the worst winter storms in history shut down power all over Texas. To make matters worse, there was six inches of ice on the roads.

For one couple from Oregon that moved to Belton a year ago, it was an event of a lifetime. Rowan Cordero Lear was born at 10:48 p.m. on Feb. 15 during the middle of it all.

Husband Quin Lear delivered Rowan into this world. Mom Sabrina was a trouper during the event. Quin is a dentist with the United States Army, and the couple has lived in Belton since 2019. With the power out and the roads coated in ice, the couple had to make do with the situation.

“I was due on Friday. The day came, and went and we were stocked food wise with extra water. We had planned on having the baby at the birthing center in Belton. There was no plan to have the baby at home. I felt my first cramp around 8:30 p.m. watching ‘Survivor.’ We called the mid-wife at 9:30 p.m., and we talked for about 15 minutes. My water broke at 10:28 p.m. We delivered the baby in the bathroom,” Sabrina said.

There was a scary moment when Quin noted the umbilical cord was wrapped around the neck of Rowan.

“He said, ‘push because the cord is around the neck.’ He wasn’t crying, and we started rubbing him, and he started breathing. We got on the phone with the mid-wife, and she helped us through the afterbirth. Quin’s Army training was a big help. We have the best neighbors in the world. They are awesome. People started bringing all kinds of things for us. Our daughter (Leona) woke up, and she had a brother. She said, ‘Baby Out,’” Sabrina said.

