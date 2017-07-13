Belton Exes Tournament brought out fun-loving good times and golf

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 12 View / July 13, 2017

The annual Belton Exes Golf Tournament always brings the best of talent from Tiger alumni and other past and present athletes and coaches from around the area.

Sammons Golf Links proudly hosted the two-person, best-ball tournament last Saturday morning.

The Exes was a 34-team, par-70 tournament in 2017, with mulligans purchased to assist with the cancer treatment of one of the past participants of the tournament.

Scott Reid and Mickey Gregory coordinated the tournament and Charlie Griggs was along to photograph the 2017 installment of the festivities. Plenty of local celebrities were in attendance, including newly inducted Bell County Cowboy Hall of Fame Member Bud Moore.

While the tournament is always one full of fun, fellowship and good golf, Mother Nature tried derailing the fun with a couple of rain showers. The field persevered and continued with the fun.

In a format where “par is your friend,” the majority of the field shot between 63 and 70. The team of Tyson Tidwell and Kyle Tidwell won the tournament with a 13-under-par 57. Jimmy Spradley and Jared Houston took second place with a 10-under-par 60. Chad Tidwell and Paul Ring took third place with an 8-under-par 62.

While plenty of old stories were conveyed from high school days, new stories were traded about kids and their events, and memories created on the golf course, the 2017 Belton Exes Tournament will be remembered for the great people on and off the course that continue to make the event a must-play the first weekend of July every year.

