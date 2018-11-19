Belton Fire Department’s food drive is underway

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 2 View / November 19, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Belton Fire Department’s food drive, benefiting Helping Hands Ministry of Belton, is in full swing! Donations can be dropped off at Fire Station #2, located at 420 Sparta Road.

“We have been doing the food drive for the past 10-plus years. There is a food trailer in front of the fire station for the convenience of the people to simply drive up and drop off. They are more than welcome to come inside the fire department though,” explained Fire Chief Bruce Pritchard. “We know there are plenty of families in our area who sometimes struggle and need help. This is what our fire department does – we help those who need help for any situation. We also know our efforts are going to bring lots of happiness to many families and children this holiday season.”

Please consider donating non-perishable items to the food drive, which started on October 2 and runs through November 20. Food drives aim to alleviate hunger in communities by partnering with organizations that directly serve the hungry.

“We’re so thankful for the Belton Fire Department and the Fire Corps for doing this food drive. It makes a real difference in the lives of our neighbors. Part of what makes our community so great is how we take care of each other, and this food drive is such a great example of that,” remarked Tasha Roberts, Executive Director of Helping Hands Ministry of Belton.

