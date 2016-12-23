Belton Football’s end of season banquet celebrates 2016

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 5 View / December 23, 2016

By Tony Adams

Sports Editor

The Belton Tigers gathered at the Belton Multipurpose Athletic Complex last Wednesday to honor the 2016 football teams for their performances on and off the gridiron this season.

Belton finished 8-4 in 2016 and 4-2 in District 8-6A, being the lone District 8-6A team to advance to the area round.

The team awards were handed out for the 2016 season and many of the players were familiar to the families in attendance.

Senior quarterback/punter Peyton Mansell, District 8-6A’s Most Vaulable Player, was selected as the Belton Tigers’ Most Valuable Player for 2016.

Senior running back Davion Peoples, who took home district First Team honors at running back, was named the Tigers’ Offensive MVP for 2016.

Junior running back Bryce Julian, who was Second Team district running back, was named Best Offensive Back.

Senior wide receiver Weston Lucas, who was selected as First Team wide receiver, was selected at the Tigers’ Best Wide Receiver.

Senior John Harvey, who was named unanimous First Team linebacker, picked up the Harry Wilson Defensive MVP and Best Linebacker awards.

Junior Garrison Vaughn was named unanimous First Team safety and First Team kick returner, was named Special Teams MVP and Best Defensive Back.

Senior Javon Chambers, who converted from offensive tackle to defensive tackle and back again, was named First Team offensive guard. On Wednesday, he added the Best Offensive Lineman award to his trophy case.

Senior DJ Fisher and senior CJ Jones, the district’s First Team’s defensive tackle and defensive end respectively, were named the Tigers’ Best Defensive Linemen.

Senior Hunter Garrett, the district’s Second Team safety, was awarded the Harry Allen Most Conscientious Award.

Senior offensive guard Jerrod Jackson, who was Honorable Mention All-District, was named as the Tiger Heart Award recipient.

Jonathan Figueroa was named The Belton Journal Student Athlete of the Year.

Junior varsity players Denver Holman and Devin Martinez were named the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year and Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year respectively.

Twenty Tigers were named to the District 8-6A Academic All-District team. Those players were: Mansell, Vaughn, John Taggart, Matt Mahler, Garrett, Hynter Flkores, Joseph Bledsoe, Nyle Tabat, Harvey, Chet Ligon, Jeremiah Leyba, Braven Connolly, Marshall Fish, Justin Buuck, Aaron Krueger, Jackson, Caleb Smith, Lane Holmes, Figueroa and Remington Lutz.

Eight of those players were named to the 2016 Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Team. The THSCA Academic All-State Team consisted of Mansell (Honorable Mention), Taggart (Second Team), Mahler (Second Team), Garrett (Second Team), Bledsoe (Second Team), Leyba (Honorable Mention), Jackson (Honorable Mention) and Holmes (Second Team).

