Belton High School leadership changes announced

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 14 View / May 31, 2017

Special to the Journal

For the 2017-2018 school year, Jill Ross and Chris duBois will serve as co-principals at Belton High School. Ross is currently the principal of Belton New Tech High School @ Wasow, and duBois has been the principal at Belton High School since 2013.

In announcing the decision, superintendent Susan Kincannon said the change would provide additional administrative and instructional leadership for the district’s largest campus.

“In order to meet the needs of Belton High School, which has been growing and will continue to grow until our new high school opens, we are adding some additional support,” Kincannon said. “At the same time, the advance notice that Chris has given us of his retirement allows for an extended transition and will provide greater continuity for both students and staff.”

Last month, duBois announced that he would be retiring at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

Ross has been the principal of Belton New Tech since 2014. Prior to that, Ross was the district’s executive director of special programs overseeing special education and federal programs. She has 20 years of experience in education, which includes 13 years with Belton ISD.

“In many ways, I begin this transition with mixed emotions,” Ross said. “Belton New Tech is an amazing school with an amazing staff, students and parents. As our seniors are discovering, it isn’t easy to leave a place like this no matter what lies ahead. At the same time, I am excited to serve the staff, students and parents of BHS, and I know that I will continue to see Belton New Tech students when they are on the BHS campus.”

Kincannon said, “I appreciate the leadership that Chris has brought to the campus, and I am confident that Jill is the right person to lead Belton High School moving forward. Working closely with Jill for more than a decade, I know from experience that she is deeply and personally committed to the success of our students.”

Board president Randy Pittenger said, “Jill has been a strong leader for Belton ISD for many years, serving in a variety of leadership positions in our special education program and as a campus principal. We are thankful that she is willing to accept this new responsibility, and confident that she will continue to excel in her new role at Belton High School.”

Belton High School serves students in grades nine through 12 and is in UIL Class 6A. For the 2016-2017 school year, the campus had 2,697 students enrolled. That includes 614 seniors, who will receive their diplomas next month.

Related