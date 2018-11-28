Belton hopes to avoid a 130 ton fatberg

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 25 View / November 28, 2018

By David Tuma, Publisher

We all like our tax dollars, especially the dollars we send or create by spending. One of the myths in any community is “I don’t create enough grease to clog the pipes.” Once any amount of grease settles inside a pipe, it does not go away. Using hot water and soap does not dissolve the grease you create from cooking. It cools and turns into fatbergs.

The costs to cleanup grease in sewer lines is not a myth. How big can this problem become? Well, one fatberg in the sewer system of London was 130 tons.

With the holidays coming, the City of Belton’s Public Works Department has started a program to create awareness of grease in the sewer lines. Flushing grease down the toilet just doesn’t work.

“This is the time of year a lot grease gets poured down the train from cooking tamales and turkey. Our commercial establishments are required to have grease traps. Once grease goes into the sewers it doesn’t go away,” said Paul Romer Public Relations Officer City of Belton. “Wipes aren’t disposable either. They combine with grease to create an even bigger problem. If we can reduce the number of wipes flushed down the drain and cut out some of the grease it will save the tax payer dollars.”

Just a few tips on how you can help. Scrape grease and food from plates and cookware into the garbage. Use a paper towel to soak up grease from cooking pans. Dispose of deep fryer oil in large container and place it in the garbage. Be sewer smart. Grease comes from cooking oils, meat fats, sauces, shortening, lard, butter, margarine and dairy products.

For more information visit www.beltontexas.gov/sewer.

Related