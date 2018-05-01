Belton to host senior domino tournament

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 12 View / May 1, 2018

The Belton Senior Activity Center is partnering with the City of Belton to host a Domino Tournament on Saturday, May 19 at 9 a.m. at the Center, 842 Mitchell St., Belton.

People may enter as individuals or teams at a cost of $2 each. Entry forms are available at the Center or at Harris Community Center and are posted on the Center’s web site at www.beltonseniorcenter.org or on the City of Belton’s Parks and Recreation web site at www.beltontexas.gov.

Please contact the Center at 939-1170 or the Parks and Recreation Department at 933-5861 for more information.

