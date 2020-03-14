Belton ISD extends spring break one week, classes to resume Monday, March 23

by Belton Journal / 0 Comments / 674 View / March 13, 2020

By Cassidy Pate, News Editor

In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus, and protect its students, faculty and community, Belton ISD has extended its spring break by one week. Classes are set to resume on Monday, March 23.

Friday afternoon, the district released that they were transitioning into level two of the district alert status system as a result of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 being identified in Belton early Friday morning.

In addition, district offices will be closed, and all scheduled district events and extracurricular activities have been canceled for the week ahead.

From Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20, grab-and-go meals – breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Heights Elementary, Pirtle Elementary and Southwest Elementary – will be provided twice a day via Belton ISD School Nutrition for Belton ISD students ages 18 and under.

For more information, visit www.bisd.net/COVID19.

