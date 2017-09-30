Belton ISD students sworn in as members of Youth Advisory Commission

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 37 View / September 30, 2017

By Taylor Powell, Correspondent

On Sept. 12, a City Council Meeting took place at 5:30 p.m. at the Harris Community Center. This meeting took place in the Wright room located in the Harris community center and the meeting consisted of members of the Belton community. The agenda of the meeting was to address the many activities going on in Belton.

After honoring the Texas flag the meeting continued to address Constitution Week. This honor of addressing our constitution was given by Betty Martin Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

“It is great that we can honor the Constitution and those who actually read it,” said Martin as she proudly accepted her plaque.

The next agenda concerned addressing Erin Smith, the Director of Planning, becoming an American Institute Certified Planner.

“I am very proud to receive this acclimation, ” said Smith, as she proudly received her plaque.

The most exciting part of the evening was the youth of the Belton community being sworn in as newly appointed members of the Youth Advisory Commission. The newly appointed members were proud to be addressed by the Belton Mayor and they were also very accepting of their new roles for the City of Belton. Proud parents stood in glee as their children accepted this important role.

The next agenda item was to address the Phase I and Phase II of the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment. This addressed the budget and the improvements that the Wastewater Treatment would have upon the city. Mayor Marion Grayson was shocked to hear of the budget but understood that it would be for the best.

“Our eyes flew looking at these budget numbers, but we understand that these improvements would be best for our city,” said Mayor Grayson.

The meeting proceeded to invite the public to speak, but the community was satisfied with the adjustments the city council voted on. The meeting continued with plans to have another meeting again sometime during the course of the month.

The meeting then adjourned with the city council members and the members of the satisfied with the night’s events. If you would like to speak up about the changes in out Belton community please attend the next City Council Meeting. The city of Belton cares about the voices of its community and is open to hearing your opinion on how to improve the community. For more information on how to be involved please attend the next meeting or visit the website www.beltontexas.gov.

