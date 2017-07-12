The Belton Journal recognized with honors at 2017 Texas Better Newspaper Awards

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 3 View / July 12, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

The 2017 Texas Better Newspaper Awards were handed out at the Texas Press Association’s annual retreat on June 17 in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

The Belton Journal earned four awards, including a first-place award for the Blue Moon category in Division 6 for the Journal’s Sesquicentennial Edition. The special section was released and was inserted into The Belton Journal’s weekly edition on July 28, 2016.

This year’s contest was judged by the Louisiana Press Association.

The TBN Blue Moon category is for special publications that are unique and deemed rare, collector’s item, disaster-related or one-time. The Sesquicentennial Edition was released to celebrate The Belton Journal’s 150th Anniversary last summer.

Annie Dockery, Grayson Edds, Joshua Rivera, Kierra Pixler and Tony Adams worked in tandem on the project. The research on the special edition started in January 2015 and covered 150 years of news and sports in Belton and Bell County. The work started in April 2016 and was completed on July 17, 2016.

The Belton Journal was also awarded second place for Sports Coverage, fourth place for Page Design and fourth place for Column Writing in this year’s contest.

We would like to thank the Belton community for their continuous support of our paper and look forward to another 150 years.

