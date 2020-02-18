Belton Magic Belles dance into contest season

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 230 View / February 18, 2020

By MIKAYLA SNODDERLY, Correspondent

The Belton Magic Belles performed their 2020 contest show-off on Thursday at Tiger Gym. Each year, the Magic Belles present this show for two reasons 1) to prepare for their upcoming contest season, and 2) to provide the community a glimpse into the work they do outside of performing at Belton High School sporting events.

Along with the Magic Belles, the JV Magic Belles, Pivot Performance Arts, Pirtle Elementary Dance Team, Lisa’s Dance Connection and the BHS Winterguard performed a selection of their routines.

This was the Belles’ first dress rehearsal with props before their upcoming competitions, but it was unnoticeable.

“We learned two of our routines in August, two during our football season and finished with one this past January,” senior Magic Belle Kyra Moore said. “An ambitious total of five routines for contest season.”

The audience was filled with family, friends and fellow dancers seeking inspiration and supporting the dance teams.

The show incorporated a variety of dance styles ranging from hip-hop to ballet. Musical theatre was performed as well, as seen by students from Pirtle Elementary performing “Hard Knock Life” from Annie. While some routines were emotional, others filled the Performing Arts Center with fun, energetic choreography.

The entire audience was captivated by the outstanding dances performed by all of the groups.

Because the Belles were practicing routines for a competition, the performances have to be kept secret until after they are done competing.

The Belles’ next performance will be on Feb. 29 at Akins High School in Austin.

Related