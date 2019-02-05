Belton Masonic Lodge to host blood drive, saves three lives with each donation

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 20 View / February 5, 2019

There are many reasons why a hospital patient requires blood; and they vary as to the quantities of blood and blood products required to resolve each medical issue faced. On average, a heart surgeon may request six units of blood and blood products for the patient. And victims facing trauma injuries from an auto accident may require 50 or more units of blood to replace their loss. Organ transplant experts may order up to 40 units of blood and products – like platelets and plasma – to provide hope for a waiting organ recipient.

Carter BloodCare must register approximately 1,000 donors each day to keep up with hospital demand for blood products. If each eligible blood donor gave just one more time per year, there would seldom be a blood shortage.

Belton Masonic Lodge #166 is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 2 at 106 E. 2nd Avenue on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Ron Zimmerman at (254) 247-5601.

An increasing number of cancer treatment facilities are opening throughout north, central and east Texas. Cancer patients are often administered platelet transfusions, to counter the side effects of treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. Carter BloodCare urges blood donors to consider giving platelets and to speak with a staff member about your eligibility for this type of donation. Platelets have a five-day shelf life, so your donation will assist a patient within days of your giving it.

Eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, the donor feels well that day and presents a government-issued photo ID at each donation. Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently; and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

