Belton New Tech hosts Fifth Annual Zombie Run

by Belton Journal / 0 Comments / 34 View / November 14, 2019

By Chase Perry, Correspondent

Belton New Tech High School @ Wascow held its fifth annual Zombie 5K on Saturday in partnership with Body of Christ Clinic to help provide free flu shots for the Bell County community.

The event took place at Confederate Park in Belton from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and saw a record 167 racers in addition to the many volunteers.

Participants were given the option to run as either a zombie or a human, and the objective was for the zombies to catch the humans. 115 people ran as zombies and 42 as humans.

Of the zombies, Nate Morton placed first among the males and Alexandra Finn first among the females. As for the humans, Jake Recfhtfertig took the first-place spot among the males and Kate Boone first among the females.

Runners offered generally positive feedback about their experience.

“I love the fact that I know almost everybody here, and I have some of my varsity cross country brothers with me,” said Morton.

The weather was also a topic of interest, as Central Texas felt the season’s first significant cold blast early this weekend.

“The weather out here is awesome; I like the cold,” said Charles Rodarte, a chemistry teacher at Belton New Tech, although many participants did not share that opinion.

The most important aspect of the event, however, was the cause for which it was raising funds and the volunteer work that allowed it to happen.

“You’re not really learning anything if you aren’t engaged with your community,” said Rodarte.

Biology Teacher and one of the Zombie Run’s Lead Coordinators Trisha Kaer expressed praise for those who helped out.

“The students always rise to the occasion and are willing to help out wherever they’re needed,” Kaer said. “The staff really help this be what it needs to be.”

Arianna Ureste, a makeup artist at the event, commented on why she decided to volunteer.

“I enjoy seeing kids smile because that means I’m doing something right,” Ureste said.

Belton New Tech’s service respecting tradition proved successful once more in this year’s Zombie Run.

