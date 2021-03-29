Belton overcomes early deficit in 12-3 win over Ellison

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 121 View / March 29, 2021

The Belton Tiger Softball team played its first game in a week on Tuesday night (March 23), as they hosted District 12-6A opponent Ellison at Lady Tiger Field.

Kaylee Jordan pitched a complete game and added five runs batted in to blow open a tight game, as Belton defeated Ellison, 12-3.

The Lady Eagles reached the scoreboard first. Ellison starting pitcher Lole Reyes singled to right field and scored on Liz Eakin’s double to give the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first inning off of Jordan.

Ellison’s lead lasted all of two outs. With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Jacci Myers hit a Reyes pitch off of the top of the right-field wall to tie the game at 1-1. Paige Nunes’ two-out single scored Kaylee Rodriguez and Tristyn Barton’s two-run double scored Aizlenn Canava and Esper Moreno to put Belton up by three runs, 4-1.

The Tigers dodged an Ellison run-scoring chance in the top of the second inning with one out. Taylor Brodine tripled. However, Alex Morales grounded back to Jordan in the circle. Jordan threw home, where Nunes tagged Brodine out on the fielder’s choice,

Ellison scored in the third inning when Gwyn Gebert reached on a bunt single, moved to second on Kiki Rogers’ ground out, and scored on Reyes’ double to cut the Tigers’ lead to a pair of runs, 4-2.

Belton added a run in the bottom of the inning. Rodriguez doubled to start the inning and Nunes traded places with her on an RBI double to put Belton up, 5-2.

Ellison landed Brodine and Morales on base with no outs in the top of the fourth inning. However, Jordan induced two line-outs and a ground out to end the inning.

The Tigers had a prime opportunity in the bottom of the inning, with a Bryce Bourland single and a McKenzie Drake walk. With one out, Myers’ fly out moved the runners up a base. Reyes forced a pair of flyouts to end the inning.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, Nunes singled and was run for by Canava. With two outs, Barton walked to bring up Jordan, who batted for the first time. On the first offering from Reyes, Jordan hit a towering fly ball to left field over the wall for a three-run shot to give Belton an 8-2 lead.

Ellison answered with a run in the top of the sixth inning when Rogers’ sacrifice fly scored Brodine.

Rogers relieved Reyes in the bottom of the sixth inning and immediately pitched into trouble, issuing walks to Myers and Rodriguez. Sherwood’s single scored Myers, and Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch. Jordan came up with two outs and drove in Sherwood and Canava with a single to give the Tigers a 12-3 lead.

Jordan retired the Lady Eagles in order in the seventh to clinch the win. She pitched seven innings, allowed three runs on 10 hits, walked one, and struck out six.

Nunez went 3-of-3 on the night with two RBI. Rodriguez and Canava each scored three times, Belton left five runners on base.

Reyes took the loss in the circle. She pitched five innings, allowed eight runs on eight hits, walked five, and struck out five. Rogers pitched one inning, allowed four runs on two hits, and walked four.

