Belton Parks and Rec to hold Movies in the Park series

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Belton Parks and Recreation is partnering up with Grand Avenue Theatre to hold their annual Movies in the Park Series. Each summer in Belton, the series is put on and residents jump to the chance to bring their families out to enjoy family-friendly movies in the park.

The schedule for the movies is as follows:

June 9- Lego Ninjago @ Creekside Park (behind the Gin)

July 14- Despicable Me 3 @ Heritage Park (1502 Park Avenue)

August 18- Coco @ Harris Community Park (behind Harris Community Splash Pad)

Each event will have games/activities to accompany it, starting at 6 PM.

On June 9, Belton Parks & Recreation will be offering complimentary tubing before the movie, as well as stargazing sessions with Bell County Astronomical Society.

July 14 and August 18 will feature various games and activities prior to the start of the movie.

“Beltonians have long enjoyed our Movies in the Park during the Summer months and this year’s lineup promises to be one of our best,” said Matt Bates, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Over the years we have aimed to build in fun activities and games for each of the Movies in the Park to provide even more FREE family friendly fun for those attending. Whether its tubing the Nolan Creek, water balloon toss, or potato sack races, the whole family will be sure to have a great time! Katrina and our Parks and Rec team is excited to deliver these and other exciting events this summer.”

Free admission and movies will start at dark.

