Belton Public Works director to retire

City of Belton Public Works Director Byron Sinclair has submitted a letter stating that he intends to retire on May 5.

“There are not enough words to express how blessed and thankful I am to have worked with the City of Belton. Belton is and will always be home,” Sinclair wrote in his retirement letter.

Sinclair served as Public Works Director since Feb. 3, 2016; prior to that he was assistant public works director. In 2015, Sinclair was presented with the Les Hallbauer Excellence in Public Service Award. He has worked for the City for 9-plus years.

“I have accepted Byron’s letter, with appreciation for his over nine years of significant public service commitment to the City of Belton,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “Byron has given us time for a smooth transition, with an effective retirement date of May 5, 2017. This will allow us the time needed to conduct the recruitment process for a successor.”

Sinclair has played an important role in the maintenance of the City’s infrastructure. He has provided leadership to crews fixing water leaks, addressing drainage concerns, or rehabilitating streets.

One of the more recent projects that he worked extensively on is the Belton Police Training Facility, which includes a shooting range that is available for use by regional law enforcement agencies.

Prior to working in Belton, Sinclair worked for the City of Temple.

