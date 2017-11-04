Belton Senior Activity Center partners up with Belton Civic Leaders

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 5 View / November 4, 2017

By David Tuma, Publisher

The Belton Senior Activity Center will host an event on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. The center, along with Belton civic leaders, will honor Veteran’s Day. There will be students from New Tech High School there as greeters, entertainment by the BHS Madrigals, and the speaker will be LTC Michael McBride, Commander of the 61st Quartermaster Battalion, one of the Belton Community partner units from the 13th Sustainment Command.

“The focus is on the veterans. It is hard to find vets these days. We don’t hold this on the actual day of the event so as to not interfere with the VFW post’s events. We involve high school students, which is a positive for both. Being around veterans all my life helped me become the person I am. Having young people involved is crucial to our country. To become aware of their sacrifice is important,” said Jay Taggart. “It is good for the veterans to see kids involved in this event.”

The Veteran’s Day event at the Belton Senior Center involves the City of Belton, Belton High School and the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce. It is an emotional event for those who have attended in the past.

“We still have some veterans, who are former POW’s. Those are some horrible stories, if you can get them to talk to you,” said Allen Lowe State Chaplain for the VFW.

Lowe is a member of the VFW Post 4008. His work takes him across the state. Veterans commit suicide at a rate of 20 per day according to Lowe. Veterans’ usually only talk to other veteran’s about their experiences, if at all. At one time, there were thousands of World War II veterans in Texas. Some of which were in combat for hundreds of days straight.

