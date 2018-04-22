Belton teen reels in trash and bass

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 58 View / April 22, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

A 14-year-old Lake Belton Middle School student is working to make a difference in the world starting with one simple challenge. With teenagers doing various dangerous challenges that they see social media, Dylan VanNess has aimed to turn that around.

VanNess is an avid fisherman who can’t be kept off of the water. Inspired by the challenge #cleanupyourfishinghole that he saw on Instagram, VanNess started cleaning up fishing holes and spillways that were cluttered with trash.

Having moved here from Niagara Falls nine years ago, he started fishing at Yettie Polk park and has since moved to fishing at the natural stock pond by Summer Fun Water park. Using bait that he catches himself, he spends much of his time catching various types of fish. From largemouth bass to carp to even eels, he has wrangled it in.

“I hated seeing the river in such bad condition and once I saw that challenge, I started cleaning it up,” VanNess said.

Anne VanNess could not be more proud of her son for taking the initiative to clean up and for setting a good example for other teenagers.

“I just think sometimes more do-gooders, especially teenagers need recognition for the good they do,” VanNess said. “I’m happy my teenage boys still talk to me and I trust them and their decisions.”

