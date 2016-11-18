Belton’s Courtney Pate named first head coach of Acrobatics and Tumbling at West Virginia Wesleyan

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 6 View / November 18, 2016

Special to the Journal

The West Virginia Wesleyan Athletic Department and Director of Athletics Randy Tenney are pleased to announce the hiring of Courtney Pate as the college’s first head coach of the Acrobatics and Tumbling team.

Pate is currently the volunteer assistant coach with Baylor University’s Acrobatics and Tumbling team.

Prior to that, the native of Belton, Texas was a four-year letterman on the Acrobatics and Tumbling team at Baylor. During her time as a student-athlete, Pate competed on the 2015 and 2016 back-to-back National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association’s National Championship teams.

“We are very happy to have Courtney as our first Acrobatics and Tumbling head coach,” remarked Tenney. “She arrives at Wesleyan from one of the top Acrobatics and Tumbling programs in the nation. She brings great knowledge and enthusiasm to build our program and grow the sport here.”

Pate said she is excited for the opportunity to build Wesleyan’s inaugural Acrobatics and Tumbling team.

“By creating the program from the ground up, I see a great opportunity to lay a strong foundation upon which to build a successful program,” Pate remarked. “I look forward to this sport being a part of the established and competitive West Virginia Wesleyan athletic department.”

“My initial hope is to create awareness and excitement throughout the campus and local area about West Virginia Wesleyan’s newest women’s sport. This sport will add numerous opportunities for women who hope to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level.”

Wesleyan officially added Acrobatics and Tumbling as its 22nd varsity sport in August, continuing the growth of the NCATA to now 16 institutions.

Recruiting will begin immediately for Pate. The remainder of the academic year will be an organizational year of recruiting. Pate plans for Wesleyan’s team to compete during the 2017-18 season.

Pate commented on the type of athlete she is hoping to recruit to Wesleyan, “Acrobatics and Tumbling student-athletes are generally recruited from various disciplines of gymnastics such as artistic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling, and competitive cheerleading.”

“Recruiting student-athletes who are passionate about Acrobatics and Tumbling, who make their education a priority, and who continually strive to better themselves and those around them will be vital in the development of the first Acrobatics and Tumbling team at West Virginia Wesleyan.”

Pate said it is her passion and love for the sport that helped her decide to come to Wesleyan.

“My love of Acrobatics and Tumbling has continued to grow,” she remarked. “My coaches, past teammates and experiences have instilled in me a passion to build a program at West Virginia Wesleyan. During my time as a volunteer assistant coach at Baylor, I have been able to observe and learn from a multi-national championship staff and work with student-athletes from across the nation with diverse athletic backgrounds. I am honored to have gained the experience, but I am ready to make West Virginia Wesleyan my home.”

Pate will officially arrive at Wesleyan in January of 2017.

“From the first day I learned about West Virginia Wesleyan, I have been encouraged about the school’s potential for having a successful Acrobatics and Tumbling team,” she stated. “From the staff at Wesleyan to the community of Buckhannon, I am fortunate that West Virginia Wesleyan is my future home, and I look forward to working closely with them.”

