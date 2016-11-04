Belton’s inaugural Fire Corps graduates

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 0 View / November 4, 2016

Special to the Journal

Belton’s very first Fire Corps class graduated on Oct. 20.

The volunteers completed a 12-hour training class over a four week period that focused on assisting the Belton Fire Department. They will later be assisting with Santa Pal, the Helping Hands food drive, smoke detector sign-ups, setting up rehab facilities and large incidents, and assisting the department with many other activities.

Fire Corps supports and supplements resource constrained fire and EMS departments through the use of citizen volunteers for non-emergency activities. Fire Corps provides tools and resources to volunteer, combination, and career departments nationwide to help them start, implement, and expand a community volunteer program.

Fire Corps is a partner program of Citizen Corps and the effort to have everyone in America prepare, train, and volunteer. Citizen Corps is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s grassroots movement that actively involves everyone in making our communities and our nation safer, stronger, and better prepared. All over America, communities have organized Citizen Corps Councils to inspire people to take action and get involved.

Learn more about Fire Corps and other

Citizen Corps programs at www.citizencorps.gov, or by calling 254-933-5882.

