Belton’s new furniture and mattress store is now open

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Local furniture store Walker Mattress recently opened in the Oak Village Shopping Center in Belton. Their relaxed and laid back environment, it’s hard not to already feel at home while shopping for that perfect set of furniture or mattress. From a more modern look to that western style, they carry a little bit of everything.

Run by a trio of family oriented men since opening their Cedar Park location in 2014, Walker Mattress chose Belton to open their second location.

“Opening a store in Belton was a lot of fun,” said Jayson-Mikael Walker, (one of the owners, other is his dad). “I recently bought my first house in Belton, and after looking realized Belton did not have a furniture store or mattress store. So we definitely saw a need for something local. A local store that Belton residents can call home for all their furniture and mattress needs.”

Customer service is a high priority for them and they pride themselves on being a smaller and more personable store. This allows for a large selection, quick deliveries, and knowledgeable people to help you.

“We strive on giving our customers the best experience possible, and really connect with our customers,” said Walker. “Great prices without sacrificing the customer service aspect. Our atmosphere is more laid back. On a typical day, I’ll be wearing flip flops listening to blues music here at the store. There’s no high pressure. We make buying furniture and mattresses fun for everyone.”

With their no credit check, plus 100 days same as cash and only $39 down, they always have a deal to look out for.

“We are currently having a grand opening sale with 15 percent everything storewide,” said Walker. “Free $150 pillow with a purchase of $100 or more and 50 percent off select pillow top mattress sets. We have an everyday doorbuster twin mattress for only $89, but because we’re local, we do have every day low prices.”

For more information, feel free to call 254-613-5593.

