Belton’s newest business, uncorked

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / March 16, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

High ceilings, warm tones and a modern look give Blends Wine Bar a sultry, yet comforting atmosphere. The wide variety of culture in many aspects creates a space where the ambience, food and wine can make you feel like you’re in another place altogether. If you’re wondering where such a place exists, look no further than downtown Belton.

“I have wanted to own my bar since undergrad at UT Austin,” said Kat Kaliski, owner of Blends Wine Bar. “At the time, I didn’t know how to do it. So I became a party promoter and would go into spaces that I thought were really cool. I would book either DJs or live bands and do all of the marketing. I was in radio for a while and interned at 101x doing promotions. So even before I was 21 I was in bars just doing give a ways and on-air stuff. That kind of started it all.”

Finding a location to open up a new business can be tedious and nerve wracking, but after meeting with people from Belton, Kat quickly realized that Belton’s small- town feel and strong community support was where she wanted to be.

“I knew that I wanted a building with charm and character. That was really important to me. When I came to Belton and met Marion Grayson, she was just so awesome and it turns out that she owned the building that Arusha’s is now in. So she just started talking to me about business and she was really great. I also met all of the ladies at the chamber, Erin, who is with the city, David and Robin from The Journal and the Millers from Millers BBQ. They were all just really great to me. Everybody was just really warm and friendly. It just felt like a good fit.”

Blends Wine Bar offers more than just wine. They will have various food trucks, classes and even shopping in the retail space of the building. As if that wasn’t enough incentive to peak your curiosity, they are pet-friendly as well! Just look for Julie, Kat’s rescue greyhound who often frequents the wine bar.

“I’m going to be doing Wine-101 Wednesdays so those will be classes and I’ll bring in the distributors, who may bring in importers or producers, that will pick a topic and bring in samples of wine. I’m also doing First Friday art that will feature local artists. Music wise, I’ve got the piano and I’m looking for kind of jazz and soul musicians. I have a retail space in the front where you can buy bottles to go, wine merchandise and I will also have vendors displaying various items for sale. Soon, I will have a wine club and we might do wine pick up parties in the front. The space is also available for private parties on Mondays and Tuesdays.”

For more information about Blends Wine Bar, feel free to stop by 208 N. Penelope St. or like their Facebook page to stay updated on events.

Related