Belton’s small town feel makes it big! Day Tripper season 9 premiere

October 26, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Crowds gathered in the parking lot behind The Gin for The Day Tripper Season 9 Premiere Party, on Thursday, October 12.

“We always throw a premiere party in the highlighted town, and we are so happy to be here in Belton,” said Tosha Glavan, event planner and office administrator for Hogaboom Road Inc. “We are selling custom Season 9 tee shirts for $20 and hats for $15. The merchandise is also available, at different pricing, at www.daytripper.com. Lone Star beer is one of our sponsors, and they provided some free beer tonight.”

Jay White and the Blues Commanders entertained the audience with sultry tunes. The Day Tripper (Chet Garner) mingled and took pictures with fans.

“This is a very special evening for us. I love being able to come out and meet the people. Belton is an amazing town, and I’m so glad to be back here,” remarked Garner.

Trish Garcia spent her childhood here in Belton, visiting family. Attending the Season 9 Premiere Party, and meeting Garner, held special meaning to her.

“Belton is such an amazing town – it’s Americana. I lived with my Mom, Betty Sue, and took care of her while she battled Alzheimer’s,” said Garcia. “We would always watch ‘The Day Tripper’ on TV together. That TV show brought such join into the house during a really difficult time. My mom and I felt like we were traveling right along with The Day Tripper. My Mom is no longer with us, so meeting The Day Tripper tonight means so much to me. This is an incredible night.”

The Day Tripper inspires people to get out and explore our vast state while appreciating the adventures and wonders in our own backyards.

Carol and Roy Smith have lived in Central Texas for many years.

“We have been fans of The Day Tripper for the last four or five years. I recently retired, and my wife is retiring this month. We will soon have a lot more time on our hands, and we are looking forward to traveling. Perhaps we will get out and visit some of the places The Day Tripper recommends,” explained Roy Smith.

The Season 9 Premiere show, featuring Belton, was played on a large screen once the sun went down.

“I want people to learn exactly what we set out to show; that no matter where you go in Texas, there’s wonderful things,” said Garner. “And there’s a lot of people out there who don’t yet know about Belton, but they’re going to find out real quick how awesome that city is.”

More information on The Day Tripper and his adventures can be found at www.thedaytripper.com . Episodes can be streamed online at http://www.pbs.org/show/the-daytripper/.

