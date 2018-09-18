BettySoo headlines 3rd Annual Concert for Peace

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 9 View / September 18, 2018

Special to the Journal

The 3rd Annual Concert for Peace will feature Austin singer songwriter BettySoo. This concert has a very specific intention to bring attention to the International Day of Peace, which is celebrated each year on Sept. 21. Proceeds from this event will go to support the Children’s Advocacy Center of Bell County in Belton. This event is a reinvention of Art of Peace Festival, which was hosted by Cedarbreak Retreat Center for seven years from 2009 to 2015.

This year, the concert will be hosted this year by the Beltonian Theater in downtown Belton. During the intermission, there will be several items available for purchase including one-of-a kind hand-painted pinwheels (part of the International Pinwheel for Peace Project) painted by local artists, and clay doves by local artist Amy Flinn. This will be the 9th year of Amy’s 1,000 Dove Project. Proceeds from all sales support The Children’s Advocacy Center.

BettySoo is as Texan as they come. Raised outside Houston by first-generation Korean immigrant parents, educated at UT, she grew up listening to the Great American songbook and country radio. Older sisters led her to the world of singer/songwriters, and nights spent at The Cactus Café and Hole In The Wall turned her on to the legacy of Texas song. Her 2007 solo disc, Little Tiny Secrets, garnered heavy regional airplay; 2009’s Heat Sin Water Sin produced by Gurf Morlix (Lucinda Williams, Ray Wylie Hubbard), provided building blocks to a national (and international) audience.

In 2014, When We’re Gone, co-produced with cellist Brian Standefer (Alejandro Escovedo, Terry Allen) placed her firmly in the first rank of songwriters working today. Her awards include New Folk at Kerrville, Songwriter of the Year at Big Top Chautauqua and The Dave Carter Songwriting Award at Sisters Folk Festival.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and all seats are reserved. Tickets are on sale now online or at the Beltonian box office. A limited amount of free tickets have been reserved for students, but students must go to the box office to get a ticket.

“It is my hope that this concert will bring attention to the goals and ideals of International Day of Peace, and to the important work of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, which provides comprehensive care and services for abused and neglected children,” said event coordinator Helen Kwiatkowski. “This will be a great concert for a great cause.”

Tickets are on sale now at http://thebeltoniantheatre.com/3rd-annual-concert-for-peace/

The International Day of Peace (“Peace Day”) is observed around the world each year on Sept. 21. Established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations resolution, Peace Day provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace above all differences and to contribute to building a Culture of Peace. Our concert is one of hundreds of events that will be held all over the world.

Related