BHS Class of 1972 gathers 45 years after graduating

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Rain, wind and a hurricane wouldn’t stop the Belton High School Class of 1972 from getting together for their 45th-year reunion at the Harris Community Center on Saturday, August 26. Decorations were red and white, and attendees enjoyed a BBQ dinner.

“The first reunion we had was seven years after we graduated, and we try to have them every five years now,” said Donna Bird Gregory.

The Chairman of the Reunion Committee is Carleen Tulloch Carroll.

“Donna (Bird Gregory) and I have always been the two people who get the reunion planning started. Once we get things going, there are others who jump in and help us organize things,” said Carroll.

Locating, and getting in touch with, all of the former classmates is often a struggle for the Reunion Committee.

“For this reunion, we reached back into junior high and out of 220 people, we were unable to locate only 22. We are such a close class, but staying in touch with people isn’t as easy as it used to be,” said Carroll. “We used to be able to get in contact with our classmates through their parents who lived in Belton. Now, many of the parents have passed away, and that makes tracking people down more difficult. We are going to make sure we have everyone’s contact information tonight!”

David McDonald and his wife traveled from Phoenix, Arizona to attend the reunion.

“I served in the Marine Corps for four years after high school and settled in Phoenix when I got out. I love the weather there – it’s hot for a few months and not humid at all,” said McDonald. “I work as a field engineer for a computer company and look forward to retiring in the next two years. We come back to Belton periodically, but we love life in Arizona.”

Thelma Huston graduated from high school in McAllen. She is married to Schulyn Huston, who graduated from Belton High School in 1972.

“I attend my husband’s reunions and not my own! This class is such a friendly and great group of people! I always look forward to the reunions,” said Huston.

Attending Saturday’s 45th reunion was a momentous occasion for Sheryl Garvin Jobe.

“I live in Yantis, Texas now and this is the first reunion that I’ve been able to attend. I’ve been sick and was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s been difficult, but I feel better now than I have in years – I wouldn’t have missed this reunion for anything,” said Jobe.

Another classmate who traveled to Belton from out of state, for the reunion, was Virginia Howard Wolf.

“After graduation from high school, I went to the University of Texas at Austin, and then to law school at Southern Methodist University. I’ve worked for many years for the Department of Justice in Washington DC,” said Wolf. “One of my favorite childhood memories was when the River Forest Inn opened in Belton in 1963. It was the new thing in town at the time, and we wanted to see the new rooms and swim in the pool, so my family went and stayed there when I was a kid. I remember it being such a cool experience. Now that I am back in Belton with my husband for the reunion, we are staying there now for old times’ sake!”

