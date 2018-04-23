From BHS Class of ’64 to the White House and beyond

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / April 23, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Two BHS students’ careers took them from Belton High School to service of their county. Anne Sewell and Joseph Inman, both from the Class of 1964, high school band members, and close friend took different paths to the high level of service to the United States.

Anne Sewell Johnson is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a BA in Spanish and is a past executive with Neiman-Marcus.

She was a community volunteer in Dallas for educational, social services, and art organizations for twenty-five years and was a member of the Dallas Junior League and the Crystal Charity Ball. As a Presidential Appointee from 2001-2009, she was the Director of the ART in Embassies program at the Department of State in Washington, DC, which curated temporary art exhibitions in the residences of the 180 American ambassadors worldwide. Anne also served on the Executive Committee of the Kennedy Center from 2000-2008. She lives in Austin with her husband Clay Johnson III, who also served the Busch Administration, and they are parents of identical twin sons and one grandson. She is currently the Chairman of the Board of the Tom Lea Institute in El Paso. Her hobbies include gardening and golf.

Joseph Inman graduated from Belton High School, attended the Julliard School of Music and then transferred to the University of Illinois in 1965.

Joseph was the winner of first prize at the Verona, Italy Chamber Music International Competition in 1967 on piano. After graduating with High Honors from the University of Illinois in 1968 with a BM in piano and percussion. Joseph joined the US Army and was in the United States Army Band from 1968-1989. He performed music duties for the White House, State Department, and various events of congress plus touring around the country for concerts, solo performances with the band on tour and Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C. He also performed piano interludes at the White House for teas of the First Ladies, accompanied soloist on recitals, etc.

A gifted athlete Joseph started skating as a youth and trained in college with a partner and competed in pairs for six years. He did figure, freestyle, and pair tests.

Joseph became a National, World, and Olympic judge. He judged two worlds, 2002 Salt Lake Olympics, plus Official Assessment Commission at the 2006 in Torino, Italy. His International Judging System included an ISU TC, Referee, OAC, in singles and pairs at the World/Olympic level. Wrote the criteria for the components with Lori Nichol that’s in the IJS judging system. Joseph is currently retired from The United States Army Band and teaches private piano in the Washington, D.C. area. He also accompanies soloist on recitals in the D.C, are and gives seminars for music and skating groups.

Anne and Joseph are just two of the many Ex- BHS students that went on to have remarkable lives. Belton Ex-students Association Sponsors the Tri-Annual Reunion, to be held this year on June 8th and 9th.

Each of the class representatives are asked to contact Jack Davis, jrdtsta@aol.com-817219-3030, for more information and to provide a class representative. A registration fee of $25.00 per person to attend. Deadline for mailing is Friday, May 25.

The next planning meeting is May 7, 6 p.m. at he BISD administration office in the old BHS Science building.

Proceeds from the reunion go toward expenses and to the Ex-Student Scholarships through the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation.

Related