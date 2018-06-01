BISD athletics inducts two athletes, two coaches onto Belton Wall of Honor

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 17 View / June 1, 2018

The 2018 class of the Belton Wall of Honor was recognized on Saturday, as four members were presented their plaques in a ceremony that was held at the Belton High School Performing Arts foyer.

Dana Young was inducted for powerlifting. David Tidwell was inducted for baseball by way of his induction into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Patrick inducted for swimming by way of his induction of the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association Theron Pickle Lifetime in Coaching Achievement Award, and Khiry Robinson was inducted in football as a professional athlete, having played in the National Football League.

Dana Young was born to Thomas and Tammie Young on July 25, 1999 at Fort Hood, Texas. She has an older sister (Sera Jessica Young) and younger brother (William Young).

Having moved to Belton in 2009, Young played recreational league soccer and softball until middle school.

Young played 10 years of volleyball, four of which came at Belton High School. She was an Academic All-State member in 2016.

She shined for Belton Lady Tigers Powerlifting from 2014 to 2017. Finishing in first place in every invitational meet she participated in. She qualified for state all four years and was an Elite Academic All-State selection in 2016 and 2017. Young was Belton’s New Comer of the Year in 2014 and Most Valuable lifter in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

She missed the 2014 state meet due to prior obligations, but continued to work her way towards the stage the next year.

In 2015, Young’s performances were making the news in Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting circles.

Going back and forth from the 132-lb. weight class to the 148-lb. weight class, Young was excelling in both.

She qualified for the state meet as a sophomore and she had an amazing state meet in the 148-lb. class. She squatted 320 pounds, benched 185 pounds and dead lifted 320 pounds for a total weight of 830 pounds. The total weight tied her with Valeria Banda and La Joya Juarez-Lincoln.

“The 2015 state meet was extremely close, as Dana and her closest competitor actually both ended with a combined total of 830 pounds,” Lady Tigers’ Powerlifting head coach Tom Cipolla recalled. “The difference in second and third came down to body weight, and Dana was .1 pound lighter than the other girl, so the silver medal went to Dana. Great story!”

In 2016, Young set the regional record with a bench press of 180 pounds lifted to help her qualify for the state meet in the 132-lb. weight class as a junior. In a very tough classification, Young squatted 300 pounds, benched 180 pounds and dead lifted 315 pounds for a total of 795 pounds. The performance was good for fifth place overall.

In 2017, Young qualified again for the state meet as a senior in the 132-lb. weight class. She squatted 325 pounds, benched 195 pounds and dead lifted 315 pounds for career personal record of 835 total pounds lifted. She finished in fifth place to wrap up her career at Belton.

Young is attending University of Texas at San Antonio.

Tidwell epitomized the best of what baseball coaching and education at the high school level can be. For 33 years, he was a hard-working leader who demanded the utmost discipline and work ethic from his players on and off the diamond.

He spent 23 seasons building the Belton program from the days of baseball being just another spring sport and transformed it into a hard-working baseball organization and a source of community pride.

After coaching stints at Bay City (four years), Aldine Eisenhower (five years) and Longview Spring Hill (one year), Tidwell coached Belton to 18 playoff appearances as the Tigers’ field general and led the Tigers to the 1994 Class 4A state championship.

After 491 wins with Belton and 577 career wins, Tidwell was honored as one of two inductees into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame Waco Convention Center on January 12, 2018.

Twenty-four of Tidwell’s former players are on Belton’s Wall of Honor, from 1989 to 2005. Those players are: Toby Rumfield, Chris Regan, Jason Regan, Darren Brinkley, Brock Rumfield, David Stroud, Brad Turner, Brian Mraz, Kyle Tidwell, Pat Bishop, Bry Ewan, Rocky Allen, Greg Hughes, Thomas Melvin, B.J. Soto, Josh Harris, Kory Douglas, Ian Pecoraro, Nathan Warrick, Brad McGehee, Drew Candlin, Blake Holt, Brooks Kimmey, and Jonathan Farrow.

His 1994 Class 4A State Championship Team is also one of the team inductions onto the Wall of Honor.

Longevity at a school is hard to accomplish in this day and age. It is one of the qualities that endeared Tidwell to the community. He took the most pride in was his longevity at Belton. When the Tigers were averaging 22 wins per season in the 1990’s, Tidwell was a hot commodity. He was offered jobs at Converse Judson, Austin Westlake and Brenham, but he stayed because of his sons and his love for the Belton community.

Henry’s legacy extends to the state level, as he coached at Grapevine-Colleyville for 10 years, Burnet for four years, Coppell for seven years and now has been at Belton for four years. His sons, Jordan and Noah, are working towards Olympic bids in 2020. His daughter, Savannah, is a former Lady Tiger Swimmer and attends the University of Illinois.

A well-respected and recognized coach nationally, Henry has won 21 District, eight regional, two Texas state championships and has been a coach of the year. He has coached 63 NISCA All-Americas, 370 TISCA All All, 41 Junior National qualifiers, 18 Senior National Qualifiers and eight Olympic Trials Qualifiers. His son, Noah, won the Texas 6A Championship, setting the state record in the 100 Butterfly this past spring.

The Belton swimming coach was presented the 2017 TISCA Theron Pickle Lifetime of Coaching Achievement Award.

Robinson played football for the Tigers in 2007 and went on to play for Mesabi Range College (Virginia, Minnesota) in 2008, won a National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship with Blinn College in 2009, and played for two seasons for Division II’s West Texas A&M, where he holds the single-season record for rushing yardage (1,654 yards in 2012). He went on to play for the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2013. In three seasons as a Saint and one game as a New York Jet, Robinson had 194 rushes for 788 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 25 receptions for 178 yards. He was signed last weekend by the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

Related