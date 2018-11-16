BISD to host public forums on attendance boundaries next month

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 26 View / November 16, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

During the fourth of five public meetings on new Belton ISD attendance boundaries, committee members narrowed the proposed maps to two sets, Map Set A and Map Set E.

Both sets of maps provide attendance boundaries that address balanced enrollment and future student growth for at least five years at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. Pure feeder patterns from middle school campuses to high schools is also a feature of both Map Set A and Map Set E, as natural boundary lines are preserved and neighborhoods are kept together.

They share a similar challenge in that each map set is not able to preserve pure feeder patterns from elementary to middle schools. In addressing, the area described as the current Lakewood Elementary “hook” Map Set A has this area going south for middle and high school, and Map Set E has this area going north for middle and high school.

Before the Committee holds its fifth and final meeting, three public forums will be hosted. The public forums are to allow the greater community an opportunity to provide feedback for the Committee to consider before making final recommendations to the Board of Trustees in January.

Public forums are scheduled to be held on December 4, 10, and 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center located on Wall Street next to the Belton ISD Administration Building. Parents of Belton ISD students and other members of the community are encouraged to attend any or all of the forums to provide feedback and have the opportunity to speak with the District’s demographers, Templeton Demographics.

To review the maps and all other materials discussed by the Committee go to http://www.bisd.net/2025.

