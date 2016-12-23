BJ’s Flower Shop settles into new location

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 59 View / December 23, 2016

By Kierra Pixler

Managing Editor

BJ’s Flower Shop is a well-known full-service florist that is family owned and operated. Since beginning in 1991, they have kept up their dependable reputation by providing excellent customer service to our community. Her team consists of four designers, Gina Rodriguez, Tina Eutsler, Lynda Hilbert, and Michele Marcotte, and their transportation engineer, Tim Eutsler. They’ve also won several Reader’s Choice Awards for best florist in Belton.

Recently, they relocated to 2100 N. Main St, Ste 2156 (Oak Village Shopping Center).

“We just wanted to move down here. We thought we’d have more walk-in traffic. There are more people down here and parking is much better. We’ve had many, many people come in and say we are so glad you moved because you can’t get in or out over there where we were,” said Bobbye Jacobs, owner of BJ’s Flower Shop.

With the New Year quickly approaching and their new location being open, BJ’s is also looking into setting up classes, such as floral arrangement tutorials for everyone to enjoy.

“”We have also thought about offering some classes on floral design and some after hours things,” said Jacobs.

They offer floral arrangements for occasions such as birthdays, funerals, anniversaries, major holidays, seasonal arrangements, prom flowers and more. You can also find fruit baskets, balloons, candles, baby gifts and home décor items. Their online option to order flowers also saves time and is easily accessed, and they are a Telefloral florist, so if you need flowers delivered to a location that is not nearby, you have that option.

For more information feel free to stop by 2100 N. Main Street, Ste 2156, call 254-939-6462 or visit their website at bjsflowershop.com.

