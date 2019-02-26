Blizzard selected to All-District 12-6A First Team, three on second team

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 41 View / February 26, 2019

The Belton Lady Tigers were well represented on the 2018-2019 District 12-6A postseason teams, as four Belton starters on the girls’ basketball squad picked up All-District honors.

Senior forward Natasha Blizzard picked up District 12-6A First Team honors. A two-year starter and three-year letter winner, Blizzard was tenacious in the lane and was fierce defensively. She also picked up Academic All-District 12-6A honors.

Senior post Nia Williams earned Second Team All-District honors. Williams, a National Honor Society member and four-year letter winner, picked up Academic All-District 12-6A honors.

Senior guard Presleigh York picked up All-District 12-6A Second Team honors. The four-year varsity member and letter winner, York as selected for Academic All-District 12-6A honors.

Senior guard Janna Harvey was selected for All-District 12-6A Second Team honors.

Senior forward Alisa Priddy and senior guard Jerrisha Rice were named to the All-District 12-6A Honorable Mention squad. Sophomore forward Karina Fisher also was selected for Academic All-District 12-6A honors.

Belton finished 21-14 in 2018-2019 and 9-7 in District 12-6A, tied for fourth place.

