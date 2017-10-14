Broken crayons still color: Tirzah joins The Crayon Initiative

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / October 14, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Tirzah is a Hebrew word, with Biblical roots, meaning “…she is my delight, my beloved…” Diana Arldt-Roberts, a finance manager at Scott and White, opened Tirzah, a venue in downtown Belton, in January 2017.

“I got an email from a coworker in a different department at Scott and White about The Crayon Initiative. Their department was collecting used crayons, and they would be sending them into The Crayon Initiative,” explained Arldt-Roberts. “The crayons will be remanufactured and distributed to children’s’ hospitals and our local hospital is on the list to receive crayons in 2018. I decided that this was a project I wanted to be a part of. So we set up an extension of the project at Tirzah. We have collected used crayons throughout September.”

Tirzah hosted a Crayons and Cookies Coloring Party from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The party was a come and go event, for children and adults, with light refreshments.

Adolph Lopez and his five-year-old daughter, Emberlee Davis-Lopez, attended Saturday’s Crayons and Cookies Coloring Party.

“We heard about this event on Facebook and thought that it would be a great opportunity to help others. Emberlee keeps a set of crayons in the car so that she can color at any time. She decided to donate those crayons to this cause,” said Lopez.

Tirzah is a venue that plays host to a variety of different celebrations. The building dates back to the 1800s and was condemned by the City of Belton when Arldt-Roberts bought it, sight unseen, at a tax auction.

“The windows were covered up before I bought this place and I hadn’t been on the inside. There was a tiny tear in the paper, and I could see the beautiful baker’s window, and I just knew that this would work out to be the perfect location,” stated Arldt-Roberts.

She worked with a construction company to restore the building, while preserving as much of the history as possible.

“The mission of Tirzah is to leave a legacy of love. Everything we do ties back to one word – love! Our joy comes from helping others, and we meet the nicest people along the way. This is a kind and generous community, and I am honored to be a part of it,” said Arldt-Roberts.

For more information regarding Tirzah, visit www.tirzah.biz, check out their Facebook page, or call (254)760-9145.

For more information on The Crayon Initiative, visit www.thecrayoninitiative.org.

