BTABC: Supporting all of Belton ISD Sports

August 4, 2017

The 2017-2018 Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club annual membership drive is underway and needs your support.

The BTABC supports the male and female student athletes in all sports at the middle school and high school level.

The membership drive funding helps support the Belton athletic programs and contributes a minimum of $1,000 to each sport. There are 22 teams in all that benefit from funding from BTABC, ranging from banquet sponsorship to championship banners and awards. They also sponsor four $1,000 Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation (BEEF) scholarships annually.

BTABC will be a big player in this year’s big athletic off-field events. They help support Meet The Tiger Night (Aug. 23, 6 p.m.), feed athletes at the Belton Invitational Powerlifting Meet, Big Red Relays and District 8-6A Track and Field Meet. In the spring, the BTABC will hold a reverse raffle as another major fundraiser to support Belton athletics.

“It’s important to stress to the public that BTABC goes to help support all athletics, not just football,” BTABC president Ronnie Schoepf said. “There are many sports within Belton that rely on the support from BTABC and it is our mission to help our where we can.”

From the first serve of volleyball season to the Friday night football experience and from the first tip of basketball season to the final pitches of the baseball and softball seasons, BTABC is there.

“We have many former Belton athletes in the general membership and help out when we need it,” Schoepf said. “There is no such thing as too much help when it comes to the support of the Belton athletes in the community.”

The signup flyer is available for print out from the Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club-BTABC Facebook page and on the Belton Tigers’ athletic website at www.beltontigerathletics.com. Once on the site, locate the BTABC section, hover over the link and click on the BTABC membership form.

For the latest news and information on BTABC, visit and like their Facebook page, Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club-BTABC.

