Building dating back to 1889 gets restored for new Belton business

September 7, 2016

By David Tuma

Publisher

In another positive step forward for the historic downtown area of Belton. The Frodermans Bakery and Restaurant is being remodeled. Twenty years ago East Street was a bunch of empty buildings in the downtown area. It was not a pretty sight.

Over the past few years that has changed. What makes the remodel at 115 N. East Street unique was how intact the building is.

It still had the original brick iron stove in the back. The floor, walls and doors are being restored to their original state. Many times buildings and historic homes are changed, remodeled over and over again. This building, once completed, is a must-see. There were tables inside that were restored.

Diana Arldt-Roberts purchased the building and will open a bridal consultant and dream escapes type business. More of a consultant and travel guide all into one. She tracked some history of the building back to Gllmilster Restaurant in 1889.

CRW Construction of Temple is in charge of the restoration project. The roof in the back leaked down the wall which had to be replaced. This was done while maintaining the integrity of the building which had been condemned.

It has original pine flooring upstairs and down. The plaster on the walls has been preserved. They are trying to make the building as it looked. It is more of a restoration project on a massive scale.

Look up and you see the slats from the original ceiling. Look down and the baseboards are original. The front has the largest Meske Brothers Iron Works frontage in Belton. It has been restored. “Erin (City of Belton) Smith is wonderful to work with,” said Roberts.

The family of the bakery lived upstairs. There are rooms upstairs and the stairway spits to each side. And everything is being restored. Even the screen doors have been preserved. There is a cellar out back that stored supplies and even the door to the cellar was saved.

“I could see the beauty of the building. I knew we could restore it. I love projects like this. It gives you a sense of satisfaction. There were challenges. The City of Belton was very supportive. She is very (Robinson) brave. To stick your neck out on a restoration project like this,” said Dean Winkler of CRW Construction.

Some of the flooring was taken out board by board and restored. Upstairs is impressive as the lower areas. There are three rooms upstairs. Once finished there will be an area for a mock wedding. “My kids went to Belton schools. I am excited to be here,” said Robinson.

They plan making the colors as close the original as possible. The name of the business will be Tirzah, a Hebrew word meaning ‘She is my delight’.

