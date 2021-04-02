by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 46 View / April 2, 2021

By Mike Bartoszek

“CORNER TANG!! CORNER TANG!!” screams the tall, salt and peppered gentlemen I’m interviewing, interrupting our conversation nearly mid-sentence, as the phrase “corner-tang” repeats with growing excitement across a crowd of people now gathering around a pile of dirt atop one of the metal tables in a hole a few feet below ground level.

The find, a medium five-to-six-inch sized black flint blade, presumably a knife from a long passed Native American hunter some hundreds or thousands of years ago. This artifact, I’m told, is very rare and almost uniquely a Texas find, which is why it elicited such a ruckus among the diggers.

Todd Dodds, the very enthusiastic screaming man I was interviewing, operates an artifact finding organization for hobbyist diggers poignantly named Buried Culture. The aim of his company is to provide meaningful access for people to sift through tons of dirt in search of historical artifacts.

“What we wanted to provide was an opportunity for people to discover artifacts on their own, instead of having to purchase them, and to play a part in finding history with their own hands” Dodds tells me, as yet another hobbyist pulls a knapped stone tip from within a dirt pile on his table a few feet below us in the sandy dig site.

The site on the M4 Ranch in Jonesboro right outside of Gatesville is everything you can imagine a dig site to be, a giant, sandy, 2 acres or so wide, 5 foot deep, hole in the ground where hobbyists sift through tons of dirt in search of ancient artifacts. This site in particular was found much like one would expect a treasure hunter would track down sunken ships, a clue here, a clue there, and eventually a turn of luck during a scouting dig that made the site a risk worth taking.

“This piece of ground we’re on was once a very large and very old Native American camp. We’re finding points from the paleolithic era” Dodds said, “as well as true bird point arrow heads, showing that people lived here for a stretch of 7 to 10 thousand years.”

To me, the uninformed journalist out on assignment, even sitting in what seems to be a very large ancient camp, hunting for artifacts is still a game of luck and odds, tons of dirt might be sifted through without a find, or there might be several finds in a short period of time. Dodds agreed saying,

“It really is a game of luck and odds, sometimes we find something, sometimes we don’t and that’s part of the fun and excitement. Here, in this large camp, every scoop shows good possibilities that there might be that life changing artifact hidden inside of it. So far, In the two years we’ve been digging here we’ve found would class artifacts that have been mind-blowing in terms of age, uniqueness and size”

Even in the short time I spent with Todd and his company of diggers three artifacts were found and even my children, five and two, staked claim to rocks they felt were worthy of adding to the ever-growing collection of rocks we have in our garden, leaving the dig site happy and smiling, something Dodds reinforced as the most meaningful service he provides.

“My favorite part of this is the people that come out, we’re all like-minded, but each person comes from different walks of life and hearing their stories, listening to them share their love of native cultures and the stories of their finds is amazing and what keeps me going”

And that idea is present in the diggers that work alongside Dodds in the dirt.

“I think it’s amazing, I’m the first person to touch something in 3 to 10 thousand years” Kevin Bennight A long time artifact purveyor, tells me as he presses sand though the sifting table,

“and the reason I like it here is because Todd is an awesome guy and we get to hang out with friends and have a good time”

Working the land for nearly 2 years now, Dodds still expects a few more years of plentiful finds.

To find out more about the world of digging for artifacts, and to book a dig, visit the Buried Culture Facebook page

Have a lead on a great story? Send Mike a message on instagram @mikebartoszek

Related