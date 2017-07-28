Burn ban approved until Aug. 21

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / July 28, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

Bell County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on the morning of Monday, July 17, and approved an Order Restricting Outdoor Burning. This burn ban will be in effect in unincorporated areas of the county to prevent a public safety hazard that would be increased by outdoor burning. The burn ban will be in effect from 10 a.m. on July 24 til 10 a.m. on August 21.

County Commissioners approved the Final Plat of “Three Creeks Phase III.” This plat approval is the third and final phase of Municipal Utility District (MUD) #1. The final plot will include 89 lots and three blocks. Three Creeks Subdivision is located within the City of Belton’s ETJ.

“Heart of Texas Addition” was approved for its final plat by County Commissioners. Heart of Texas Addition is a two-acre, one-lot, one-block subdivision located in both in the City of Belton and Village of Salado ETJ’s.

Momar, Inc. was approved by Commissioners as the vendor as the lowest responsible bidder for PennzSuppress D or Equivalent.

County Commissioners met again Monday afternoon for a special meeting with Bell County Elections Commission. This special meeting was for the approval of a recommendation of Bell County Elections Commission to Bell County Commissioners Court to fill the position of Bell County Elections Administrator. Commissioners reconvened and announced Melinda Luedecke as Bell County Elections Administrator.

The minutes from the regular meeting on July 10 were discussed and approved.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Central Texas Workforce Solutions Board meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. on July 27 at the Workforce Building in Killeen

Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) Executive Board meeting will be held at noon on July 27 at the CTCOG Building in Belton.

Hill Country Transit District will have a board meeting at 2 p.m. on July 27 at the HCTD Central Operation Facility at 4515 West US Hwy. 190/I-14 in Belton.

A vote on the Proposed Tax Rate will be held at 9 a.m. on August 7 in the Bell County Commissioners Courtroom.

Hill Country Community Action Association (HCCAA) Board meeting, with Finance & Audit Committees, will be at 3 p.m. and other Committees at 4 p.m. The full board will be at 5 p.m. on August 15 at the Lampasas Multi-Service at 901 South Liveoak in Lampasas.

