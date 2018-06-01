BYBA and BYSA teams, players going all out to get into the district playoffs

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 55 View / June 1, 2018

The Texas Teen-Age Baseball and Texas Teen-Age Softball state tournaments were announced recently.

The Belton Youth Baseball Association landed the Boys 8U Coach Pitch Tournament at the Jace Jefferson Baseball Complex at Heritage Park. Temple Youth Baseball Association landed the 10U Open Base Tournament at Wilson Park and the Central Texas Youth Softball Association landed the Girls 10U State Softball Tournament at Wilson Park.

The district tournament assignments were announced recently for Belton Youth Softball Association Softball. The age groups and cities hosting are:

6U T-Ball-Westphalia

8U Coach Pitch-Florence

10U-Moody

12U-Harker Heights

15U-Troy

District Tournaments Start June 25. State Tournaments Start July 9.

TTA Baseball District Tournaments were also announced recently. The age groups and cities hosting are:

6U T-Ball-Belton

8U Coach Pitch-Lampasas

10U Open Base-BYE

(DISTRICTS 2-4 direct bye to state tournament hosts in Temple)

12U Open Base-Belton

14U-Harker Heights

District tournaments start July 2. State tournaments start July 18.

Belton Youth Baseball Association action in home stretch

The BYBA schedule is nearing the end of the season, with the City Championships three weeks away and All-Star Monday looming on Monday, June 11. As of Tuesday in the Sophomore Division, the Red Sox (8-1) have two-game lead on the Reds and Braves (6-3), and three-game lead on the Astros (5-4), with the top two teams qualifying for the district tournament in Harker Heights. The White Sox (1-7) and Rockies (1-9) round out the division.

In the Freshman American League, the Rattlers (7-2) and Yankees (7-2) have a four-game lead over the Mets (3-6) and six-game lead over the Pirates (1-8).

In the Freshman National League, the Astros (9-0) have clinched a playoff spot and the Braves (6-3) clinched the second spot. The Dodgers are 2-7 and Nationals are 1-8. The Freshman 12U Tournament is in Belton at Heritage Park.

In the Senior Midget American League. The Braves (10-0) have a clinched a playoff spot. The Red Raiders (6-3) and Brewers (6-4) are fighting for the final playoff spot, in a late Tuesday night affair. The Rangers (2-8) and the Longhorns (0-9) round out the division.

In the Senior Midget National League, the Red Sox (9-0) have clinched a playoff spot. The Astros (6-4) have a one-game lead over the Padres (5-5) and game-and-a-half lead over the Dodgers (3-6) for the second playoff spot.

In the Coach Pitch American League, the Hurricanes (8-1) have a one-game lead over the Bayou Bengals (7-2) for the top spot in the division. The Marlins (2-7) are in third place and the Lake Monsters (0-9) are in fourth.

In the Coach Pitch Central League, the Rangers (10-0) have clinched a playoff spot. The Cardinals (6-4) have a one-and-a-half game lead over the Yellow Jackets (4-5), and three-game lead over the Yankees (3-7).

In the Coach Pitch National League, the Astros (9-0) have clinched a playoff spot. The Hooks (7-3) have a two-game lead over the Cubs (5-4) and four game lead over the RedWings (2-6) for the final playoff spot.

The T-Ball American Division shows the Longhorns (8-0) are running away with a playoff berth. The Bandits (6-4), Ironbirds (5-5) and Bulldogs (4-5-1) are all within striking distance of the second playoff spot.

In the T-Ball Central Division, the Rebels (10-0) have a clinched a playoff spot. The Riverdawgs (4-4-1), Blue Rocks and Thunder (each 3-6) are challenging for the second playoff spot.

The T-Ball National Division has started to sort out. The Mudcats (10-0) have clinched a playoff spot. The Cubs (8-2) have a two-and-a half game lead over the Bats (5-4-1).

Belton Youth Softball Association action closing in on final week

The BYSA is closing the schedule within the next two weeks and the action has picked up.

The 15U division has tightened up. As of the start of play on Tuesday night, Belton Elite (4-0-1) and Belton Aggies (3-0-2) are atop the division. Temple Velocity is just one-half game back, followed by Academy (1-2-1), Jarrell (0-3-1) and Belton Dirt Devils (0-3) are all still in the chase. Each team plays a 10-game schedule, with the final slate of games to be played around June 14.

In 12U, the Belton Bomb Squad (8-0) has a two-game lead on Academy (6-2) and a two-game lead on the Academy (6-2) and two-and-a half game lead over the Temple Titans (6-3). Belton Banshees (3-4-1), Temple Rangers (3-5), Jarrell (2-5-1), and Temple Shooters (0-9) are all chasing the rest of the division.

In 10U, the Belton Bomb Squad 10U (9-0) has a two-game lead on the Outkasts (6-1-1), three-game lead on Temple Flawless (5-2-1), and three-and-a-half game lead on the Hot Stix (4-3). Showtime (2-6), Temple Trouble (0-7-1) and Temple Insanity (0-8-1) round out the division.

In 8U Coach Pitch, the Hot Stix (7-0) have a two-game lead over the Knoclouts (5-2) and a two-and-a-half game lead over the Longhorns (4-2). The Hustle (2-4), Blaze (1-5) and Little Angels (0-6) round out the division.

In 6U T-Ball, the 6U Knockouts (8-0) have clinched a playoff berth and have two-game lead over the Ducks (6-2). The Slammers (4-3), Strike Zone (2-6) and Tiny Tornados (0-9) round out the division.

