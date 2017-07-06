BYBA Belton Invitational showcased best in area’s up-and-coming players

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 46 View / July 6, 2017

Even with a litany of rain delays and a postponement, the Belton Invitational Tournament showcased some of the area’s best baseball teams from the 6U T-ball, 8U Coach Pitch, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions.

The tournament started with a two-hour rain delay, due to a 5 a.m. storm on Saturday (June 24). When play commenced, 38 teams took to the field for action.

In 6U T-ball, the Belton Wildcats ended up with the second seed and Belton Bats ended up with the fourth seed. The Bats beat the Belton Sharks and Cameron Astros to earn a spot in the finals. The Wildcats beat the Cobraz and the Gatesville Rangers to qualify for the second spot. The Wildcats and Bats, like they have done several times this season, played another classic game with the Wildcats winning the game 12-11.

In 8U Coach Pitch, the Belton Astros earned the first seed, Belton Cardinal earned the second seed, Belton Rays picked up the third seed, and Belton Indians picked up the sixth seed. The Astros, Cardinals, Rays and Team Force won the quarterfinals before rain halted actions during the Cardinals-Rays game, when the Cardinals were awarded the rain-shortened win.

When play resumed on Monday night, the Team Force beat the Cardinals and won the Belton Invitational Championship 16-11.

In 10U action, the Belton Padres captured the top seed, Belton A’s qualified for the second seed, Belton Ducks finished with the third seed and Belton Dodgers 10U qualified as the fourth seed. The Dodgers beat the Traviesos, the Ducks defeated the heaters and the A’s defeated Gatesville Stanley Dodge. The A’s and Ducks had just started before a thunderstorm at 3 p.m. Sunday suspended the game until Monday.

When play picked up on Monday night, the A’s were able to defeat the Ducks 11-5. The Padres broke open a 3-3 tie and held off a furious Dodgers charge in the sixth for a 7-6 win. In the finals, the A’s broke the game open in the middle innings and defeated the Padres 11-3.

In the 12U division, the Killeen Devastators earned the top seed, CTX Crusaders picked up the second seed, the Belton Bayou Bengals earned the third seed, CTX Hitmen picked up the fourth seed, Belton Rattlers finished as the fifth seed Belton Dodgers qualified as the sixth seed and Belton Nationals finished as the ninth seed.

The Nationals defeated the Cameron White Sox, but fell to the Devastators. The Dodgers defeated the Bengals, the Cru beat the Cameron Blue Jays and Rattlers upended the Hitmen. The Rattlers-Devastators game suspended until Monday, with the Rattlers up 3-0.

When action resumed Monday night, it was all Devastators, as they beat the Rattlers and Cameron Dodgers to win the 12U division.

In the 14U division, Belton Big Red qualified as top seed, Belton White Sox grabbed the second seed, Belton Rockies earned the third seed, Belton Red Sox grabbed the fourth seed and Belton Reds took fifth seed. The Red Sox beat Big Red, but fell to White Sox in the finals.

The proceeds from the tournament went to provide financial assistance to Dylan Provence for his chemotherapy. Provence, a former Belton Tiger football player and son of longtime BYBA president Tia McKee, completed his ninth round of chemotherapy due to testicular cancer last week.

