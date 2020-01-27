CAC kicks off the new year by enriching area students through arts in education

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 123 View / January 27, 2020

The Cultural Activities Center will be educating children from kindergarten through second grade through Lucas Miller’s “Lifecycle of a Monarch” program on Jan. 28-30. These performances are part of the CAC’s Arts in Education programs hosted by the Contemporaries of the CAC helping to enrich the lives of Central Texas youth with programs that supplement school curriculum with TEKS aligned enrichment. Study guides are found online for each program to assist teachers with incorporating these CAC field trips into classrooms.

Students from areas schools will travel to the CAC’s auditorium to learn about how growth and migration of monarch butterflies, the metamorphosis of frogs, pollination of bluebonnets, and the amazing work of honeybees.

Lucas holds a degree in zoology, and underneath all the silliness is good, solid science education. “First and foremost,” he said, “I consider myself an environmental educator. I try to help kids realize how much we depend on the natural world.” Lucas has authored two children’s books, released three, award-winning CD’s, and hosts the award-winning DVD series “Animals Rock with Lucas Miller.”

“Miller is very likable, and the kids have a great time learning science topics through his electrifying stage performance,” comments Jane Boone, Marketing Director of the CAC.

The Cultural Activities Center holds Arts in Education programs for ages K-8 grade in the fall and spring and serves over 14,000 area students each year. These programs take place at the CAC and some offsite at various Temple middle schools and in Belton on various campuses. All shows traditionally take place at 8:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the dates assigned.

Not sure if your child’s class or school is participating in Arts-in-Education in the upcoming year? Call your child’s school or the CAC for more information. Tickets are available to the public for $3; reservations are required in advance and can be made by calling the CA, at 254-773-9926 in advance to assure a seat.

These programs are made possible by funding from Texas Commission on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Temple and Belton Independent School Districts, the City of Temple, H-E-B Tournament of Champions and CAC Member Support. The Cultural Activities Center is located at 3011 N. 3rd St in Temple. For more information on upcoming events, entertainment, and classes visit cacARTS.org.

