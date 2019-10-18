Car lovers gather for Corvettes on the Square

by Belton Journal / 0 Comments / 11 View / October 18, 2019

By Chase Perry, Correspondent

Car enthusiasts from all around Central Texas gathered at the Bell County Historic Courthouse in downtown Belton Saturday morning for Corvettes on the Square, the inaugural car show featuring an impressive variety of hot rides.

The event attracted a great deal of observers from 9 a. m. to noon, as well as countless Corvette owners eager to show off their cars.

“I’m interested in cars and particularly Corvettes. That’s what caught my eye when I passed by,” said Paul Tadlock, a spectator who stopped at the event.

It was a first time showing for some of the Corvette owners, while for many, this was one of numerous car displays they had participated in.

Eric Brewer, a Mid Texas Corvette Club member who brought his 2017 ZO6 model, said he travels all over the region and enters car shows competitively, occasionally even going out to the track for a race.

The exotic car niche is associated with a unique and familial culture according to many of the owners.

“They’re all just real laidback wanting to enjoy the sport,” Jarrin Crotty, holder of a 2008 C6 model corvette, said in reference to car fanatics.

“It’s just nice to see so many different styles and ages of corvettes,” Cynthia Helmandollar, who was there with her husband Gerald, said. “I hope they do this every year.”

Whether you’re a car buff or not, the rows of stylish cars lined up against the historic downtown backdrop was definitely a sight to see, and according to Kelley Knightheins “there’s a Corvette for everyone.”

