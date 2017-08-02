Car wash fundraiser for Cen-Tex RollerGirls

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 14 View / August 2, 2017

By Kyle Cushman, Correspondent

Amidst the central Texas heat, people lined up in Belton on Saturday to get their cars washed and support the Cen-Tex RollerGirls.

The car wash was held in the Keith Ace Hardware parking lot in Belton from 10 a.m – 2 p.m. Ace Hardware let the ladies use their parking lot and running water to wash cars. The team pitched in and brought hoses, soap, a canopy for shade, bottled water and supplies for the car wash.

CTRG is associated with the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. Zee Kelly is the vice president and coach of CTRG.

“We’re out here washing cars and raising funds. Proceeds will help women in third world countries and support the team,” said Kelly.

Ana Vilchez, derby name Miami Ana-Mosity, is treasurer for CTRG.

“We’re accepting donations of new or lightly used shoes and cash. Our goal is to collect 100 pounds of shoes in 60 days,” said Vilchez. “A third party organization takes the shoe donations and uses them to raise funds that help women in third world countries start their own business. The cash donations collected today will be used to help the team buy new uniforms.”

Even the players’ kids joined the activities and played nearby. Sarah Herburger, derby name Truckstop Trixie, is a jammer on the team. Her daughter, LeilaGrace, swam in a kiddie pool while the women washed cars.

“We’re like a family,” said Herburger. “We are one of the smaller teams in the league. We have about 13 active skaters. My husband was in the military, so we have moved a lot. I played with three different teams prior to this. I started in Austin with Texas Roller Girls. Then I played with the Rhinestone Cowgirls and the Cherry Bombs. I’ve been a jammer for CTRG for 11 years now.”

The team will be accepting shoe donations until September 30. If you would like to support the team or the charity supporting women in third world countries, they will gladly accept donations of lightly used shoes or cash. You can contact them via email at centexrollergirls@yahoo.com or via their Facebook page Cen-Tex RollerGirls. CTRG can also be found practicing at Chisolm Trail Park near Belton Tiger football field on Mondays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The next bout is on August 12 at the Frank W Mayborn Civic Center in Temple.

