Cars and Coffee comes to Belton

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Early Sunday morning on Dec. 10, local car enthusiasts came together with coffee in hand to show off their shiny vehicles. All makes and models were welcome, which created quite the variety of vehicles lining the streets and filling the nearby parking lots. Not only did this event bring the community together, but it was also for a good cause. They were collecting toys for the less fortunate families in our community during the holiday season. Arusha’s teamed up with Ground Effects Truckin’ for this new event.

Armando Guzman, president of Ground Effects Truckin’ and a Belton resident, said he had the idea of putting together the car show after realizing our area didn’t have such an event this time of year.

“I just wanted us to get something going on car wise and with it being so close to Christmas, I thought it’d be cool to have a toy drive to donate to local charities and the Fire Department for needy families.” said Guzman.

Guzman and his wife, Alicia Ramirez, visit Arusha’s Coffee shop downtown frequently and are big supporters of small businesses like the coffee shop.

“I had come out to Arusha’s on Thanksgiving morning and pitched my idea to the owner and he liked it a lot, so we just went from there.”

When asked whether or not he planned on expanding or making this a regular event, Guzman didn’t hesitate to respond.

“I would like to have a car meet once a month, but as far as the toy drive, I’d like for it to become an annual event,” said Guzman. “Something to give back to the community.”

His truck club has a total of seven trucks, with others being associated with the club as well. They attend cruises together, travel to other car meets and consider each other to be family.

“Most of the members that I have in my club are people that I have know my whole life,” explained Guzman. “They’re people that I can hang out with aside from doing car meets. I make sure that the people I ride with are people that I can trust.”

Attendee Alex Cesani currently lives in Lubbock, but grew up in Belton. Being an avid car enthusiast, he stated that he would like to see this kind of event happen monthly.

“I came out here in my 65 Ford Falcon,” said Cesani. “I’m a regular at Arusha’s, so I saw their flyer for this event and i’ve actually been working on my car, so I was excited to be able to take it somewhere.”

