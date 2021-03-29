Casey At The Bat: Broncos shortstop posts impressive night in Lake Belton district win

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 128 View / March 29, 2021

By Felisa Cárdenas, Correspondent

Casey Schultz knocked back-to-back home runs in consecutive plate appearances Tuesday night, with her third hit falling inches short of the left-field wall for a double as the Lake Belton Broncos secured a 9-4 district win over Salado.

“We started picking a player of the night tonight,” Broncos head coach Matt Blackburn said. “(Casey) did that all weekend, I think she hit three (home runs) over those six games, and then she hit one on Tuesday last week so she has hit six home runs in a week, whereas her first two weekends she was struggling against those 5A and 6A tournaments.”

While Casey Schultz impressed at the plate, it was the Lake Belton shortstop’s fielding that stuck out to her head coach even more.

Those plays she made in the sixth inning, the one in the hole, that is Division I,” Blackburn noted. “She just keeps playing with more and more confidence and I think the more she does that the more contagious it is going to get, but those twins, they lead the group.”

To close out the top of the fifth inning, Casey Schultz connected with her sister Shelby Schultz at first base for consecutive outs to quickly sit Salado and hold the Broncos 9-3 lead.

The bats were hot early for Lake Belton as the Broncos opened their first plate appearances with a double from Autumn Holman, a walk to Shelby Schultz, and then back-to-back home runs from Madison Lux and Casey Schultz for an early 4-0 lead with no outs.

Just as the Lady Eagles thought they were going to get out of the inning, Angie Deleon stepped up to bat and sent the ball over the wall for Lake Belton’s third home run of the half-inning and a 5-0 lead.

Salado made a pitching change before getting out of trouble and closing out the first half-inning.

“I like to score first,” Blackburn said. “But when you’re the home team you have to go out there and get three outs and then go score, and we did just that.”

Fredrick quickly sat the Lady Eagles once more striking out the next three Salado batters, all looking, at the top of the second inning.

It was another quick half-inning to open up the third as Fredrick made the throw for the out at first off a Lady Eagles’ bunt before striking out the other two batters on her way to a total of 13 strikeouts in the night.

The Broncos failed to add runs in the bottom of the second, but their bats awoke once more in the third as Casey Schultz led off with her second homer of the night.

It was consecutive singles from Elaina Herrera and Victoria Shimbukuro along with a double steal that put Lake Belton in scoring position as Angie Deleon stepped up for her second plate appearance.

The Broncos third baseman sent the ball into deep left looking like she might grab a home run of her own, but the ball landed just inside the wall for a 2-run double.

A sacrifice bunt from Hannah Jenson advanced Deleaon to third where Haley Hoffman was able to send her home with an RBI double for a Broncos 9-0 lead at the end of the third inning.

“I’m having a hard time finding what we need to work on after that game,” Blackburn noted. “We hit the ball really well… but I have the utmost confidence in that if this team scores nine runs we’re going to win the game.”

Salado got a piece of the ball for singles and a double that resulted in three runs scoring before Herrera and the Schultz sister closed out the inning with a defensive double play to retain a 9-3 lead through four complete innings.

The Broncos allowed the Lady Eagles to add just one more run to open up the top of the sixth but Fredrick sat Salado with two quick strikeouts.

Lake Belton ended the game in the top of the seventh as Deleon recovered from a bobbled catch to make the throw at first as Shelby Schultz stretched to make the first of the final three outs the Broncos needed to secure the win.

Deleon then caught the infield pop fly as Fredrick struck out the final batter to secure the Lake Belton District 19-4A victory.

“I felt like we started hitting the ball right at them,” Blackburn noted. “We only had two strikeouts through six innings of offense, one looking and one swung at a bad pitch.”

Blackburn added, “I do not mind that we go seven innings, we have got to learn how to finish and not play four-inning, five-inning games.”

After battling through last week’s tournament, Tuesday night’s win reminded the Broncos of the bigger picture as they refocus their eyes on the prize: making a playoff run.

“We are asking a lot of freshmen and sophomores, but they have big goals,” Blackburn said. “We want to get to Austin, and I feel like we have the team to do it, but we just have to stay hungry and I told them when they show up tomorrow they have to have Austin in their head.”

Related