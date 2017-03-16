Cavalry first home game in history Saturday at EXPO

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 25 View / March 16, 2017

By Tony Adams, Sports Editor

The Centex Cavalry will play its first home game in franchise history on Saturday night, as they the Texas Revolution at the Bell County Expo Center at 7:05 p.m.

The Cavalry have played one road game this season, a 55-37 loss to the Dallas Marshals in Mesquite.

The Marshals outgained the Cavalry 268-228 in the win.

There are local roster ties for Centex, as former Belton Tiger running back Donavan Williams and former UMHB defensive back Eric Allen are members of the Cavalry.

Tickets for the game are: General admission-$12 for general admission and $10 for military and students. Box seats-$25 ($20 for military and students. Party Zone: $40 ($30 military and students). Ages 2-12: half price. Group discounts are available. For more information, contact the Centex Cavalry office at (254)760-6555.

