Celebrate the Big Game by tackling hunger

Get your group involved in the Souper Bowl of Caring by holding a collection for the Helping Hands food pantry around Super Bowl Sunday. Churches, youth groups, Sunday School classes, schools, and businesses can work together, collecting money or food items in their own unique ways to fight hunger in their community. Find out more about the Souper Bowl of Caring at www.souperbowl.org/charities/profile/96605.

How to Donate:

• Food donations can be dropped off Mondays and Tuesdays from 10:00-4:00 or Thursdays from 12:00-6:00.

• Monetary donations can be made by sending a check to Helping Hands Ministry or donating online here.

For questions, please contact Helping Hands at 254-939-7355 or at info@helpinghandsbelton.org.

