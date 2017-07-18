Central Texas Children’s Center holds 3rd annual Freedom Breakfast

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 3 View / July 18, 2017

By David Tuma, Publisher

The Central Texas Children’s Center held a free breakfast at the First United Methodist Church in Belton. There was a large number of volunteers and City of Belton employees on hand taking advantage of a quick meal before the big July 4th festivities. Police officers were there at 6 a.m. The Central Texas Children’s Center provides assistance to with special needs. They also provide some free child care for children with special needs. They are NAEYC accredited.

In front of the Bell County Court House there were several speeches made by local dignitaries. It is an annual tradition before the start of the parade.

“We recognize the purpose of what we celebrate today. No matter what the color of your skin or the language you speak,” said Belton City Councilman Dan Kirkley.

“If you haven’t read the Declaration of Independence, read it. Many of those who signed the document thought they would be hanged. Remember those who made that commitment,” said Congressman John Carter.

General Douglas McBride was the honorary speaker. “241 years ago today our founding fathers went up against the greatest power of the world. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. The odds were real slim against our founding fathers when this country was created.”

He noted that those who served in the revolution were not professional soldiers. They held various jobs. The British Empire was at its peak at that time. The most powerful nation the world had seen. It once controlled 25 percent of the world’s land. The seas belonged to the Royal Navy for centuries.

“Let us always remember our humble beginnings. Freedom hast it’s cost.”

