Central Texas student teachers take education concerns to Capitol

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 5 View / March 17, 2017

Student teachers from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor joined more than 400 educators with the Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) at the Capitol on March 6.

They discussed with lawmakers important education issues, such as opposing school vouchers, funding an equitable solution to fully funding public education, and providing affordable healthcare options for public school employees.

“It’s an honor to represent pre-service teachers,” Lance Dugger, UMHB President said. “We came here with the hopes of establishing a stronger relationship with our lawmakers. Our goal is to make funding public education a priority. Texas children deserve a quality education—regardless of what zip code they live in.”

ATPE at the Capitol is a two-day event where educators learn about education policy and connect with their elected legislators. With more than 100,000 members, ATPE is the state’s largest educator group and the voice of public education.

Related