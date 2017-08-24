Chickens, horses, and kissing puppies: Bell County 4-H

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 3 View / August 24, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Over 550,000 children participate in 4-H in Texas, making it the largest youth organization in the state. The 4-H pledge states “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” The Bell County 4-H Vet Science Project Club exemplified the “…my hands to larger service…” part of the pledge as they hosted a carnival for the public on Thursday, August 3, from 4-6 p.m.

“This is a camp we do every year. The kids organize it and bring ideas to the table. This year, they decided to do a carnival,” said Stacee Winters, Vet Science Project Leader for Bell Count 4-H. “Our 4-H Vet Science Project Club consists of approximately 24 student volunteers. Each volunteer at the carnival today has a table hosting a game.”

13-year-old Kaitlyn White, of Killeen, aspires to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

“I was previously involved in 4-H when I lived in Florida, and I am here today to see what the Bell County 4-H offers,” said White.

Margaret Wood, 4-H Ambassador, was manning the information table and greeting people as they arrived.

“I am the event photographer, and I enjoy talking to people about 4-H. This is a great community service project. Our members participate in a lot of community service,” said Wood. “Our farm shop group made a moveable shed and welded a dog kennel.”

Luke Read of Belton hosted a “pet-the-chicken” booth – allowing attendees the opportunity to interact with his chickens.

“I have about 30 chickens at home, and I have four hens and one rooster with me today. Education is my focus at this booth – I am teaching people about the different breeds of chickens,” said Read. “It’s so interesting to me that the egg color and size depends on the age and breed of the chicken.”

Victoria Buckner, of Temple, a 2015 high school graduate, started a crafting business called Hound and Hares. She can be found on the Hound and Hares Facebook page, or at Vis-a-Vis in Rogers.

“I have been involved in 4-H for many years, and I continue to be part of the organization. I came out today show off and promote my bunnies,” said Buckner. “Rabbits are an inexpensive investment- they are ideal for people who don’t have a lot of room to raise animals. The name of my crafting business came from my love of dogs and rabbits.”

4-H provides memorable experiences for its members and the public.

Anyone interested in obtaining more information on 4-H can visit www.4-h.org.

