Chisholm Trail Elementary students take action by lending a helping hand

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Chisholm Trail Elementary fourth graders completed a service project with Hope For the Hungry – a local non-profit that the District honored at the Public Schools Week Luncheon on March 6 with the “Community Partner of the Year” Award.

The project started with the school’s fourth grade Advanced Academics students studying and talking about places in the world where children live in challenging or worse circumstances than them – places where children can’t go to school because they don’t have food to eat. As a part of those discussions, the students wanted to “take action.”

Chisholm Trail fourth grade teacher Michelle Delongchamps led the project and said that teaching her students how to simply be a good person is one of her main goals.

“At the beginning of the year I asked my parents what they believed was the most important thing they would want their child to learn this year, and they said compassion,” Delongchamps said. “I believe this project has planted that seed, and I pray they continue to grow and serve out of the kindness of their hearts.”

In partnership with Hope for the Hungry, students raised $3,000 to package and send 12,000 meals to kids in Haiti. What started as a small group service project ended with 120 fourth graders packing those meals in the school’s gym. The entire fourth grade class at Chisholm Trail participated in the “packaging party” to put together meals that the team at Hope For the Hungry will deliver to Haiti later this year.

Chisholm Trail Elementary Principal Elizabeth McMurtry feels confident that this project leaves a positive and lasting impact on the students.

“The goal in asking our students to engage in a service project is to raise their awareness of the needs of those around them, and to empower them to make a difference in their world,” McMurtry said. “As the students planned their fundraising activities, tracked their progress, and shared with those around them, they discovered that each act, no matter how small (just 25 cents) has an impact.”

Hope for the Hungry is located across from the campus and their work with their “Kids Against Hunger” Campaign matched or connected with the students desire to make an impact.

